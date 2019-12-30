Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police Searching For Alleged Jewelry Thief In Center City

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Police Searching For Alleged Jewelry Thief In Center CityIf you can identify the man, call police.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police Searching For Alleged Jewelry Thief In Center City

SUSPECT TOOK THE CELL PHONE.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATIONYOU ARE ASKED TO CONTACT THEPOLICE.PHILADELPHIA POLICE AREALSO SEARCHING FOR AN ALLEGEDJEWELRY THIEF IN CENTER CITY.SURVEILLANCE VIDEO CAPTURED AMAN BROWSING THE CASESSATURDAY AT UNCLAIMED DIAMONDJEWELRY STORE ON EIGHTHSTREET.THE POLICE SAY ETCH LOOK OVER,GRAB A GOLD BRACELET VALUED AT$6,500 AND CONCEALED TONIGHT




You Might Like


Tweets about this

avnblogfeed

AVN News Feed Police Searching For Alleged Jewelry Thief In Center City https://t.co/84lHw4s2pH https://t.co/3No9wLe1er 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

British tourist arrested on first day of holiday after 'stealing motorcycle and bag pack from locals' [Video]British tourist arrested on first day of holiday after 'stealing motorcycle and bag pack from locals'

A British tourist was arrested after an alleged stealing spree on the first day of his Thai holiday. Ben Frost, 39, was reportedly seen on CCTV riding away on a woman's motorcycle while she worked..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published

Alleged thief gets stuck between security bars in South China [Video]Alleged thief gets stuck between security bars in South China

An alleged thief got stuck between security bars after he managed to sneak into a house in southern China. The video, shot in the city of Loudi in Hunan Province on December 23, shows a man stuck..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.