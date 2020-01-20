Global  

Little Hero Wakes Mommy, Daddy And Saves Whole Family From Fire In New Jersey

Little Hero Wakes Mommy, Daddy And Saves Whole Family From Fire In New Jersey

Little Hero Wakes Mommy, Daddy And Saves Whole Family From Fire In New Jersey

A little girl in Middlesex County, N.J., is being credited with saving her family's life after an early morning fire.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
