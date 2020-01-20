Global  

Eugene city leaders discuss the cost of incarceration

According to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Billions of dollars are spent every year holding over 20,000 people in Oregon jails and prisons at any given time.
Late breaking, this is kezi 9 in oregon--- at any given time there are over 20- thousand men, women, and children incarcerated.

Today...eugene city club met today to discuss those numbers in our community... more specifically the cost it takes to house criminals.

According to clint riley... captain for lane county jail..

The jail has a 33 million dollar budget... 17 million of those dollars being funded by a levy approved by taxpayers... however... he also said the jail looks to many alternate solutions to housing inmates... in the jail "if somebody has a job... they got a home... they have a family and they have things going out in the community and they can maneuver the court system... i am in full support of them doing that back home.

When we release them from jail... the hardest thing to do is find housing... get them back into the community..

Get them working."

Presenters also discussed the emotional cost incarceration takes on a community... including what happens to children who have to enter the foster system due to parental incarceration.

