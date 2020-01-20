Roseburg food pantry recives 30,000 lbs. of donated food

Degrees.

Sherm thunderbird market donated more than 30 thousand pounds worth of food to a roseburg food pantry today& as they have for the last 14 years.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us how the donation significantly impacts the food bank every single year.

today is one of the busiest days of the year for the united community action network food bank.

It the day u-c-a-n employees welcome a semi-truck full of food from sherm thunderbird market.

Sarah mcgregor, who works as the project manager at u-c-a-n says their donations normally lacks in diversity.

00:22 sarah mcgregor, project manager ucan:?a lot of times in the food bank, we get large quantities of the same sort of foods over and over again?

That why theye thankful for sherm annual donation&because it helps them distriubute food that covers all five food groups.?a couple of different types of cereal, a couple of different kinds of canned fruit that we wouldn have gotten from any other donation source?

Mcgregor says the food is now in the process of getting sorted...before they distribute it to 17 food pantries throughout douglas county.

00:52 evita: the amount of food that came off the semi-truck was 30 thousand pounds.

That's enough food to feed hundreds of families."

Steve olsrud... who owns sherms.... says this partnership started in 2006 when the store wanted to give back to those who struggle to buy food on their own.

01:11 steve olsrud, owner, sherm's thunderbird market?we can get to all individual food banks, so we donate to ucan and they distribute to all the people that need the food?

Mcgregor and olsrud say this has become a life long tradition for them.

And, they hope their partnership stays strong forever-- for the sake of the people who need the food.?that my favorite part&really the food is awesome, but i just love that connection?

In roseburg, evita garza kezi 9