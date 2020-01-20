China To Canada: Release Huawei's Meng Now

China demanded Monday that Canada release Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

The call came ahead of her expected arrival in a Vancouver courtroom for the start of a trial.

At issue is whether she can be extradited to the United States.

The US has charged Meng with bank fraud, and accused her of misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei's business in Iran.

Reuters reports court proceedings show the US issued the arrest warrant, which Canada acted on in December 2018.