Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China To Canada: Release Huawei's Meng Now

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
China To Canada: Release Huawei's Meng Now

China To Canada: Release Huawei's Meng Now

China demanded Monday that Canada release Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

The call came ahead of her expected arrival in a Vancouver courtroom for the start of a trial.

At issue is whether she can be extradited to the United States.

The US has charged Meng with bank fraud, and accused her of misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei's business in Iran.

Reuters reports court proceedings show the US issued the arrest warrant, which Canada acted on in December 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China repeats call on Canada to release Huawei's Meng as extradition trial set to kick off

China on Monday repeated its call for Canada to release Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou,...
Reuters - Published

Huawei CFO in Canadian court on fraud charges, faces extradition to US

Huawei CFO in Canadian court on fraud charges, faces extradition to USChina’s foreign ministry labeled Canada‘s detainment of smartphone giant Huawei‘s CFO as a...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

olivermtl

M-O Harding A production requiring 30 background actors. Bananas. "China’s state broadcaster reported on the proceedings, inclu… https://t.co/TWly1YyeW1 3 hours ago

SoumikRoy

Soumik Roy China calls on Canada to release Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is fighting extradition to the United States… https://t.co/wnLMgI6KO3 7 hours ago

NH4HumanRights

Natalie Hui #FreeCanadianMichaelsKovrigandSpavor “China Central Television, China’s main state television broadcaster, reported on Monday’s proceedings, including i… https://t.co/zdxd46AsPi 9 hours ago

HermanClive

Herman Clive Nuwaha RT @KenRoth: The Chinese governments presses Canada to release the Huawei CFO, who faces possible extradition to the United States on crimi… 9 hours ago

RNCA

Llhk RT @CBCAlerts: Canada is a country that respects the rule of law, Trudeau says when asked about potential prisoner swap with China. PM was… 11 hours ago

hal93786794

hal RT @NBee007: @Huawei_Canada Why does China keep pressuring Canada to release her if there are zero ties between Huawei and the State? 11 hours ago

HSchendera

Harald Schendera China repeats call on Canada to release Huawei CFO Meng: China repeated its call on Monday for Canada to release de… https://t.co/0A3ZKQegAT 12 hours ago

jose652524

jose652524 China repeats call on Canada to release Huawei CFO Meng China repeated its call on Monday for Canada to release de… https://t.co/idlNN0blJa 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Extradition Trial For Huawei Chief Financial Officer Begins In Canada [Video]Extradition Trial For Huawei Chief Financial Officer Begins In Canada

To extradite Meng Wanzhou, a judge has to rule that the crimes the U.S. has accused her of are also crimes in Canada.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

Huawei's top executive faces extradition hearing [Video]Huawei's top executive faces extradition hearing

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei&apos;s chief financial officer, arrived in a Vancouver courtroom wearing a dark top with polka dots, for the first phase of a trial that will last at least four days, as China..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.