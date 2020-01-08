Putin Hits The Gas On Russian Political Upending

Russian President Vladimir Putin sped up the shake-up of Russia’s political system on Monday.

In a surprise move last week, Putin announced plans for sweeping governmental reforms. Long-time ally Dmitry Medvedev then resigned as prime minister along with the government.

Putin’s proposed changes are widely seen as giving him scope to retain influence once his term expires in 2024.

He submitted a constitutional reform blueprint to parliament that will create a new center of power outside the presidency.

The move suggests his planned changes could reach beyond the political system and the government.

However, Reuters reports Putin said at the weekend he did not favor the Soviet-era practice of having leaders for life who die in office.

Reuters reports Putin also replaced Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, who had held the role since 2006.