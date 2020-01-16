Golden Knights fired coach Gallant speaks out on January 21, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published Golden Knights fired coach Gallant speaks out For the first time since being let go as head coach of the Golden Knights, Gallant speaks out. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Golden Knights fired coach Gallant speaks out COACH IS OPENING UP ABOUT THEFIRING.GERARD GALLANT ADMITS HE NEVERSAW THE CHANGE COMING.HE OPENED UP TO THE CANADIANNEWSPAPER THE JOURNAL PIONEER.HE SAID QUOTE -- "I WAS QUITESURPRISED ACTUALLY WHEN ITHAPPENED....YOU DON'T SEE SOMETHING COMINGLIKE THAT WHEN YOU HAVE TWO ANDHALF YEARS IN." HE WASFIRED AFTER LESS THAN THREESEASONS WITH THE TEAM.COACH PETER DEBOER TOOK OVERTHE TEAM.M-M-A CHAMPION, CONOR M





