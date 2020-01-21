Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WIC Girls

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
WIC GirlsSullivan and South Putnam win
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WIC Girls

63-40.

The northview girls were trying to hand south putnam their first wic loss... 3rd qtr, macey timberman fires up the three from the wing and gets every inch of the rim before the ball finaly drops in.

Knights trail by 14.

4th qtr now, audri spencer with the dribble drive through the defenders for the lay in.

South put leads though 62-32.

Aliyah owens tries to cut into that eagles lead with three of her own, count it.

But south putnam beats northview in this one 66-46.

West vigo girls put their four-game winning streak on the line against sullivan... 3rd qtr, great feed from gracie shorter to asia povlin for the mid range jumper.

Arrows lead 32-20.

Who says the mid range is dead rick?!?

Adelynn harris knocks down the baseline jumper as the vikings pull within ten of sullivan.

Arrows continued to use the extra pass to beat west vigo all night long as genevieve vandergriff makes the point blank lay in.

Sullivan snaps west vigo's winning streak,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

cdurkotr

Chris @Jwheels208 Eeeewwwww. Gross dumbass girls. Eeewwww 2 seconds ago

zenande07

Zeni RT @_AndeKarim: I will never forget this girl in HS who did a***tape with this boy. He brought it to school to show people and laughed at… 3 seconds ago

courtneyxfranco

Courtney Case @brandigerber_ dude i get nervous af around girls and not guys it’s weird 3 seconds ago

cobratatestore

cobratatestore RT @OfWudan: “Tate I’ve seen girls do such bad things. How do I trust one?” Well - you set standards which you do not compromise on. You’… 3 seconds ago

hsluck

Heather Sluck @MLHS_athletics Girls. Jen Munday. Koch, Valerie Krah, Caroline Bernal Silva, Meredith aronson, Katie Reese.… https://t.co/eFMtZC4vgf 3 seconds ago

taeilsgoldfish

Meh🐝 RT @kairhapsody: News "EXO Kai topped the best hot body idol" +88 The world need to know about Kai Hotbody.I mean it. +70 As expected Hot… 3 seconds ago

ArdynOuji

🍋 Nami Izunia 🍋 Huawei stan 🍌 🍐 RT @NAMCOnade: Those anthro designs are looking real great as of right now... i’m thriving, no “human girls with ears and tails” stuff goin… 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.