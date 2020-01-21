63-40.

The northview girls were trying to hand south putnam their first wic loss... 3rd qtr, macey timberman fires up the three from the wing and gets every inch of the rim before the ball finaly drops in.

Knights trail by 14.

4th qtr now, audri spencer with the dribble drive through the defenders for the lay in.

South put leads though 62-32.

Aliyah owens tries to cut into that eagles lead with three of her own, count it.

But south putnam beats northview in this one 66-46.

West vigo girls put their four-game winning streak on the line against sullivan... 3rd qtr, great feed from gracie shorter to asia povlin for the mid range jumper.

Arrows lead 32-20.

Who says the mid range is dead rick?!?

Adelynn harris knocks down the baseline jumper as the vikings pull within ten of sullivan.

Arrows continued to use the extra pass to beat west vigo all night long as genevieve vandergriff makes the point blank lay in.

Sullivan snaps west vigo's winning streak,