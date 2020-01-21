To in the paint.... sullivan was looking to say unbeaten in the wic...a win tonight and the arrows would clinch the west division title.... sullivan was at west vigo for this showdown.

1st qtr, arrows came out firing as randy kelley's shot is off the mark but jackson shake is there for the offensive rebound and the put back to get sullivan on the board first.

Later in the 1st, great ball movement by sullivan to find kaleb thrasher, he thinks about the three but instead drives inside and finishes with the nice floater.

Arrows up by six.

Arrows played some aggressive defense as well as kelley poked the ball lose, kevin palmer grabs it and throws it up the floor to kelley for the lay in.

Arrows start this game on a 10-0 run.

West vigo finally breaks the sullivan streak though as sean roberts gets this tough floater to drop to put his vikings on the board.

But tonight belonged to randy kelley as he gets the steal and the lay in just before the horn to end the first.

The sophmore finished with a career high 25 points in this contest.

As sullivan beats west vigo 50-37 and claim the wic west division.

Northview needed a win to take third place in the wic west, they hosted south putnam... 1st qtr, tyler hess's three is off the mark, but cade bryan is there for the board and the putback.

Knights lead by one.

Still in the first, why not feed the hot hand as cade bryan gets the ball in the low block and finishes with the lay in.

Northview back in front.

A few possessions later, inbounds play for northview and brevin cooper drills the three from the wing.

Knights lead 10-4 northview picking up steam now as carson gettle knocks down a three of his own.

Northview wins this one with ease as they cruise past south put