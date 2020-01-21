Roundball Wrap: Local High School scores & highlights - Friday, January 17, 2020

And north medford.

A thriller.

North up 4 under a minute left.

Camdyn brunner fast break layup.

Grants pass within 2.

=== moments later.

Missed north free throw.

Alexa medley had 12 in the game.

Including this to tie it.

Her 4th three pointer of the game with 24 seconds left.

=== then the shot heard round medford and grants pass.

Jazmyne wells as the clock goes down.

No diggity.

No doubt.

Wells goes dame lillard on everyone.

And north medford wins by the skin of their teeth.

33 to 30 the final.

North medford and grants pass boys.

We start in the second half.

North up by 4.

Tornado boppin the ball around.

Nick karrick the archer.

No relation to the small soldier.

=== not tired of karrik?

Good.

Very next possession they run the same play to pefection and the same result, another three pointer for nick karrick.

=== but grants pass kept hanging around, morgan law gets the long rebound and beats the whole tornado defense down the court for the bucket.

But it is just not enough.

(hard final) the black tornado win their second league game in a row, 57-49 at home.

South eugene at south medford right here in medford.

The axe strike first on a fast break early in the first.

===== josh paul brings it up and then just does it all himself.

Slicing through defenders to the hoop and makes it 12-7, south eugene leads.

===== off a defensive board, panthers on a slow break.

Kicked back outside to junior sleezer, he drains the three ball.

(hard final) but panthers would fall though, 57 to 46.

South medford loses their first league game.

Girls basketball in ashland.

Little give and go to jayd sollinger and she hits the triple from the corner.

===== ashland leading 20 to 14.

Nina munson drives down the sideline.

She's got a full head of steam and takes it to the hoop.

Munson draws the foul, sinks the bucket and makes the foul shot.

23-14 the grizzlies lead.

===== highlanders ball.

10 seconds in the third.

Pass denied but reice newell scoops it up and hits the hook.

(hard final) but the grizzlies take this one with ease.

51-31 the final.

On to the boys game.

Highlanders-grizzlies.

===== first quarter.

Anthony smith hits nate whitlock.

Whitlock, pull up three.

Good.

Fired up after scoring the first seven points of the game.

Ashland up 7-0 early on their home court.

===== but don't count out the highlanders.

Brennan degarmo gets the steal and goes to coast to coast for the lay in.

18 to 9, ashland still leads, but north eugene showing some fight.

===== ashland ball in the second.

Smith beats his man and then euro steps his way to the basket.

(hard final) grizzlies sweep at home.

60 to 42 ashland wins.

Kezi eugene's game of the week.

2nd quarter.

Jayden vranes.

Sick no look to nate bittle.

Bittle throws it down.

What else is new?

=== 4th quarter.

Tie game.

Luke smith.

Shove off.

Count it.

He is wearing jordans number so he might as well do the shove off right?

=== tie game in the closing seconds.

He trys again.

This time it does not go.

So we are headed to overtime at willamette high school.

=== vranes with sweet passing again.

Hits kruger edwards in stride.

Freddy kruger throws down, and crater runs away in ot.

(hard final) the comets lead the midwestern league at 5 and 0.

Crater wins a thriller.

And the leaders of the midwestern for the girls.

The crater comets taking on willamette as well.

Mckenzie hirsch goes driving.

Goes through contact.

Gets her own board.

And then gets the finish.

=== taryn dance can be dangerous once she gets the rock moving.

She facilitates to hirsch who is shooting hot.

Somebody cool her off.

=== willamette had to rely on whitney young.

But it is not enough to get away from the comets.

(hard final) crater wins a close one.

And moves to 5 and 0 in the midwestern league.

Oregon tech hosting northwest christian.

Mitch fink... hosting a clinic.

Lay up good.

And one.

Hustlin' owls still down 13 to 9.

===== n-c-u gets a drive of their own in the first half.

Stevie schlabach goes hard to the hoop and puts it in for two points.

Extends the beacons lead back to six points.

==== later on, seth erickson is handing out invites to a block party.

Swat team is on stand by.

===== a few minutes after that, erickson wants in on the offense.

Pass to seth in the corner.

Absolutely automatic from long range (hard final) hustlin' owls win 112 to 91.

The women's match up came down to the wire in klamath falls.

===== bal moving around the top of the key.

Dish off to kristin farrell and she sinks the three ball to tie the game up with less than 30 seconds to go.

Team hustling back on defense.

===== beacons driving with time winding down.

Feed inside to morgan mckinney and she gets the basket to fall with half a second left.

Time out o-i-t.

===== catch and shoot the only option... (hard final) but it gets picked off.

Northwest christian staves off an owl comeback.

75-73 the final.

Over to s-o-u.

The raiders hosting corban.

===== quick dish to syd'nee fryer on the wing and she straight swishes it from down town.

A quick three points from the raiders junior.

11 to 10 southern oregon leads.

===== under two in the first.

Daranda (duh-ran-duh) hinkey steals the pass and then steals a quick two points for the raiders.

She'd finish the game with ten.

===== with time winding down in the first quarter, s-o-u goes all out on defense.

But the ball finds its way to rayna pilgeram and she hits the buzzer beater.

(hard final) corban wins 74 to 53.

Men's game at s-o-u.

The 15-th ranked raiders taking on corban.

===== pretty much all raiders in this one.

Tate hoffman with the steal and now a fast break.

No one in front of him so he sticks his hand in the rim.

He'd lead the team with 18 points tonight.

Raiders lead 19 to 13.

===== later in the half... wide open three for tez allen and he makes 'em pay.

Allen pushes the raider lead to 12 on the bucket.

===== teron bradford carving up the defense like a thanksgiving turkey.

To the hoop and in he goes.

(hard final) s-o-u men win their sixth straight, 101 to 73.

Coming