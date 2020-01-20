As more states legalize marijuana, new research is flagging a potentially dangerous link between...



Tweets about this TOXICBARBIE (Miles) RT @1079kbpi: Trade in the pipe for the brownies...wait. https://t.co/Mb9jQ7i985 3 hours ago 107.9 KBPI Trade in the pipe for the brownies...wait. https://t.co/Mb9jQ7i985 3 hours ago Ytronic Research: Smoking Marijuana May Be Linked To Heart Issues https://t.co/0Wkyl5mAYi https://t.co/9b2oqq94Cj 6 hours ago WeedTronic Research: Smoking Marijuana May Be Linked To Heart Issues https://t.co/yxeRGm3nI4 https://t.co/5z5baNqZ1o 6 hours ago sookiesonya RT @10NewsWTSP: New research shows a link between marijuana and heart disease. That study found smoking pot is linked to increased blood pr… 15 hours ago 10News WTSP New research shows a link between marijuana and heart disease. That study found smoking pot is linked to increased… https://t.co/NzeXak1mzy 16 hours ago Mandy Simpson RT @CBSEveningNews: New research suggests smoking marijuana is linked to an increased heart rate and blood pressure, altered heart muscles… 18 hours ago