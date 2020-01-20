Emanuel - Documentary - STARZ A documentary about the tragic 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, watch Emanuel NOW on the STARZ App.



Tweets about this HargiTurnt RT @shadowandact: ‘Emanuel': The @StephenCurry30 and @ViolaDavis-produced documentary on the Charleston church shooting sparks both anger a… 18 hours ago mary sisney I liked the documentary “Emanuel,” which was shown on STARZ recently. It showed that not all of the Charleston fam… https://t.co/2V5OoFfSdX 22 hours ago jnc. Watching this #Emanuel documentary.... Whew. 🥺 1 day ago USC Shoah Foundation RT @tbecker2015: Few historians can be called heroes but Emanuel Ringelblum, who build a secret archive in the Warsaw ghetto certainly was.… 1 day ago pup RT @JuVeeProds: TONIGHT! Join us for a FREE screening of @EmanuelMovie plus a post-film Q&A with Director Brian Ivie, EP #JuliusTennon, and… 3 days ago Jill Rowley She needs to watch Emanuel, a documentary about healing & forgiveness. In 2015, a white supremacist senselessly gun… https://t.co/gOUQz4UHxM 4 days ago Suzanne @violadavis I just watched #Emanuel. Thank you for a moving, beautiful documentary showing strength, compassion, an… https://t.co/7usiaaE7Cz 4 days ago TRJR ❤ I ain't even 10 mins into the @STARZ Emanuel documentary & I'm already crying... 4 days ago