Batwoman 1x11 An Un-Birthday Present- Promo trailer

Batwoman 1x11 "An Un-Birthday Present" Season 1 Episode 11 Extended Promo Trailer HD - MAKE A WISH – On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield.

Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#111).

Original airdate 1/26/2020.