All American S02E10 Protect Ya Neck

All American 2x10 "Protect Ya Neck" Season 2 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - INSIDE THE BUBBLE – With Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.) back on the streets, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is being a little overly protective of Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) and finds himself in uncharted territory.

Olivia (Samantha Logan) is nervous about her upcoming SoLA Muse Cotillion and tries to lean on Asher (Cody Christian), but he seems more focused on football than ever.

Coop and Patience (guest star Chelsea Tavares) are trying to get back into a rhythm, but things get worse when Coop’s jealous streak comes out.

Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) alerts Billy (Taye Diggs) about what he sees on social media that makes Billy worry a little.

Jalyn Hall, Karimah Westbrook and Greta Onieogou also star.

Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#210).

Original airdate 1/27/2020.
