Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reports: Boeing Seeking Billions In Loans Amid 737 MAX Grounding

Reports: Boeing Seeking Billions In Loans Amid 737 MAX Grounding

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Reports: Boeing Seeking Billions In Loans Amid 737 MAX Grounding

Reports: Boeing Seeking Billions In Loans Amid 737 MAX Grounding

According to CNBC, the company has secured around $6 billion in loans from several banks and could borrow more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer: Can Boeing Rebrand the 737 MAX? [Video]Jim Cramer: Can Boeing Rebrand the 737 MAX?

Jim Cramer weighs in on the 737 MAX and the reports that Boeing is pursuing loans of $10 billion.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.