Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at 'halwa ceremony' as Budget printing begins

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at 'halwa ceremony' as Budget printing begins

Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at 'halwa ceremony' as Budget printing begins

Union Finance Minister presided over a 'halwa ceremony'.

The ceremony is held to mark initiation of printing of Budget documents.

MoS, Finance, Anurag Thakur was also present at the event.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Union Budget 2020-21: Nirmala Sitharaman participates in 'Halwa Ceremony' at Finance Ministry

Union Budget 2020-21 is to be presented on 1st February 2020. To maintain the secrecy of Budget,...
Zee News - Published

FM kicks off 2020 Budget countdown with 'Halwa' ceremony

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday kicked off the countdown to...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

snsen2704

Saumendranath Sen Sitharaman at 'halwa ceremony' as Budget printing begins https://t.co/OGzEaEIOwo // LE HALWA ! 5 days ago

publictalk_tv

Public Talk Tv Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Attends Halwa Ceremony | Budget 2020 #budget2020, https://t.co/J8XA31DBSm via @YouTube 5 days ago

Dukhisyam

Dukhisyam Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/TUl9scBIwu via @economictimes. PLASTIC SPOON USED BY FINANCE MINISTER.… https://t.co/gzQZsLVJP4 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends 'Halwa ceremony' at Finance ministry |Oneindia [Video]Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends 'Halwa ceremony' at Finance ministry |Oneindia

AHEAD OF PRINTING OF THE UNION BUDGET 2020, THE CUSTOMARY 'HALWA CEREMONY' WAS HELD ON MONDAY AT THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE. FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN, UNION MINISTER OF STATE FOR FINANCE AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

Watch what happened in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 1st pre-Budget consultation [Video]Watch what happened in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 1st pre-Budget consultation

Watch what happened in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 1st pre-Budget consultation

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 03:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.