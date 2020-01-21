106-Year-Old WWII Veteran's Classic Cadillac Stolen from Garage Has Been Found

Police say they have found Curly Bunfill's 1956 "Burmuda Blue" Cadillac Eldorado after it was stolen from the 106-year-old.



