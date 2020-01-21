Global  

106-Year-Old WWII Veteran's Classic Cadillac Stolen from Garage Has Been Found

106-Year-Old WWII Veteran's Classic Cadillac Stolen from Garage Has Been Found

106-Year-Old WWII Veteran's Classic Cadillac Stolen from Garage Has Been Found

Police say they have found Curly Bunfill's 1956 "Burmuda Blue" Cadillac Eldorado after it was stolen from the 106-year-old.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Justice For Curly: WWII Vet's Classic Car Returned [Video]Justice For Curly: WWII Vet's Classic Car Returned

Sacramento Police believe 43-year-old James King stole the car right out of Curly’s garage.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:57Published

Stolen Cadillac Returned TO 106-Year-Old Veteran [Video]Stolen Cadillac Returned TO 106-Year-Old Veteran

A 106-year-old World War II veteran's prized Cadillac that once belonged to actress Rita Hayworth has been found, and it appears to be in good shape.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:48Published

