Northview B-ball

After back-to-back tough seasons, the northview knights are putting together a successful year three under coach michael byrum.

Northview was at home tonight taking on the plainfield quakers.

Midway through the first, caleb swearingen knocks down the step back jumper from the free throw line.

Knights trail by seven.

A few trips later, cade bryan passes out of the paint but wants the ball right back for three, count it.

Knights trail 10-14.

Final minutes of the first, carson gettle drives into the paint, uses the double move and takes the contact for the lay in.

Knights trail 12-16.

To the 2nd qtr, swearingen thinks about the three ball for a second, instead he dives inside, draws the foul and gets the bucket.

But the quakers put an end to the knights winning streak as plainfield beats