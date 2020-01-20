Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shabana Azmi's FULL FAMILY, Tabu, Anil Kapoor VISIT Her At Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai

Shabana Azmi's FULL FAMILY, Tabu, Anil Kapoor VISIT Her At Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 04:17s - Published < > Embed
Shabana Azmi's FULL FAMILY, Tabu, Anil Kapoor VISIT Her At Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai

Shabana Azmi's FULL FAMILY, Tabu, Anil Kapoor VISIT Her At Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai

Many Bollywood stars visited Shabana Azmi after she met with an accident on mumbai pune expressway and got admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubahi Ambani hospital.

Amongst the many stars were Farhan Akhtar, Girlfriend Shibani, Tabu and Anil Kapoor.

Watch the video to have a glimpse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and others celebs reach hospital to meet Shabana Azmi [Video]Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and others celebs reach hospital to meet Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi who got grievously injured in a road accident was shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri for further medicare.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:56Published

Shabana Azmi shifted to Kokilaben hospital after getting injured in road accident [Video]Shabana Azmi shifted to Kokilaben hospital after getting injured in road accident

Shabana Azmi was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.