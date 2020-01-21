Global  

Stolen Cadillac Returned TO 106-Year-Old Veteran

Stolen Cadillac Returned TO 106-Year-Old Veteran

Stolen Cadillac Returned TO 106-Year-Old Veteran

A 106-year-old World War II veteran's prized Cadillac that once belonged to actress Rita Hayworth has been found, and it appears to be in good shape.
