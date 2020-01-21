Expert reveals how easy it is to fool a lie detector test 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 01:46s - Published Expert reveals how easy it is to fool a lie detector test Expert reveals how easy it is to fool a lie detector test 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this wayne molyneux Tough on terror? Expert reveals how easy it is to fool a lie detector test - LBC @LBC https://t.co/uO81Evembj 18 hours ago