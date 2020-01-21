Australian gov't grants drive raft of start-ups for disabled on January 21, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:52s - Published Australian gov't grants drive raft of start-ups for disabled Funded by tax payers, $15bn disability scheme allows advocates to use technology to design services and apps needed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this