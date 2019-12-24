India economy forecast by Gita Gopinath 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:28s - Published India economy forecast by Gita Gopinath India economy forecast by Gita Gopinath

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Expect government attack on Gita Gopinath: Chidambaram on IMF forecast for Indian economy Chidambaram said on Tuesday (January 21) that IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath was one of the first...

Zee News - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this जनसेवक सिंधिया समर्थक RT @bsindia: Economist Gita Gopinath said that the biggest contributor to the revision of global economic growth was 'India', reports @indi… 4 minutes ago Kumari Anita RT @MahilaCongress: IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said that India was primarily responsible for the downgrade in global growth. Rather… 15 minutes ago Charan Economist Gita Gopinath said that the biggest contributor to the revision of global economic growth was 'India', re… https://t.co/TspcXqupCB 3 hours ago WinMyIndiaBack RT @AipcKochi: IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said that India's much lower-than-expected GDP numbers are the single biggest drag on its… 10 hours ago