Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Mateo chats about visiting London and 'looking for a husband in the UK'

EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Mateo chats about visiting London and 'looking for a husband in the UK'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Mateo chats about visiting London and 'looking for a husband in the UK'

EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Mateo chats about visiting London and 'looking for a husband in the UK'

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star was visiting London to attend the first ever UK DragCon, and she chatted to BANG Showbiz about how she was having a "great experience" while visiting the city, and joked that she is "looking for a husband in the UK".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhilLew74213661

Phil Lewis RT @BANGShowbiz: #EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Mateo chats about how she's going to put Miss Vanjie in a “time out”, and how she’s "looking for a husb… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.