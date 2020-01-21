EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Mateo chats about visiting London and 'looking for a husband in the UK' 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 02:21s - Published EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Mateo chats about visiting London and 'looking for a husband in the UK' The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star was visiting London to attend the first ever UK DragCon, and she chatted to BANG Showbiz about how she was having a "great experience" while visiting the city, and joked that she is "looking for a husband in the UK". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Phil Lewis RT @BANGShowbiz: #EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Mateo chats about how she's going to put Miss Vanjie in a “time out”, and how she’s "looking for a husb… 1 week ago