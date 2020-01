Impeachment Trial Of President Trump To Begin On Capitol Hill NEW JERSEY, CRYSTAL CRANMORE,CBS3 EYE-WITNESS NEWS.SOME SCARY MOMENTS FOR THOSEPEOPLE THERE, GLAD THEY'RE OKAYCRYSTAL.THANK YOU.IN JUST A FEW HOURS THEIMPEACHMENT TRIAL ON PRESIDENTTRUMP WILL BEGIN ON CAPITOLHILL.AND IT PROMISES TO BE ABATTLE BETWEEN TWO POLITICALPARTIES.EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER TRANGDO IS LIVE WITH THE CBS NEWSCENTER WITH WHAT TO EXPECT AS ITGETS UNDERWAY.Reporter: THIS IS EXPECTED TOBE A SHOWDOWN.REPUBLICANS WANT A SPEEDYPROCESS BUT DOUG PEDERSONS AREPUSHING TO HEAR FROM FOUR NEWWITNESSES WITH TIES TO THEPRESIDENT.HOUSE LEADERS CALLED ON ALL FOURTO TESTIFY DURING THEIR INQUIRYBUT THE WHITE HOUSE DIRECTEDTHEM NOT TO COMPLY.AS PRESIDENT TRUMP ARRIVED INSWITZERLAND OVERNIGHT FOR THEWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM, THESENATE'S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL ISSET TO KICKOFF WITH WHAT'SEXPECTED TO BE A HOTLY CONTESTEDDEBATE ON THE RULES.McCONNELL IS HELL BENT ONMAKING IT MUCH MORE DIFFICULT TOGET WITNESSES AND DOCUMENTS.Reporter: REPUBLICAN MAJORITYLEADER MITCH McCONNELL'SPROPOSAL GIVES EACH SIDE 24HOURS OVER TWO DAYS TO MAKETHEIR OPENING STATEMENTS.THEN, 16 HOURS ARE RESERVED FORSENATORS TO REMIT WRITTENQUESTIONS TO BOTH TEAMS.IT ALSO DOES NOT ADMIT THE HOUSEEVIDENCE WITHOUT A VOTE.HIGH OCTANE FOR THE UNITEDSTATES SENATE AND IT'S MY HOPEWOOL HE PUSH THROUGH THAT ANDHAVE THAT MOTION TO DISMISS ANDGET THROUGH THIS NATIONALNIGHTMARE AS FAST AS POSSIBLE.Reporter: DEMOCRATS NEED FOURGOP SENATORS TO VOTE WITH THEMIF THEY WANT NEW WITNESSES TOTESTIFY.PENNSYLVANIA'S REPUBLICANSENATOR PAT TOOMEY SAYS HE'DLIKE TO WAIT UNTIL AFTER THEQUESTION PERIOD TO MAKE THATCALL.WE'LL DECIDE WHETHER IT'S THEVIEW OF THE SENATE THAT WE FEEDTO HEAR FROM ADDITIONALWITNESSES, AND, IF SO, WHICHONES AND WHETHER WE NEEDDOCUMENTATION.WE'LL MAKE THAT DECISION AT THATPOINT, WHICH I THINK IS ASENSIBLE WAY TO PROCEED.Reporter: A NEW CNN POLLFINDS 69% OF AMERICANS BELIEVENEW WITNESSES SHOULD TESTIFY.MITCH McCONNELL WANTS A FASTNOT FAIR TRULY.Reporter: SENATOR BOB CASEYSAYS THEY WOULD LIKE TO HEARFROM THE PRESIDENT'S NATIONALSECURITY ADVISOR JOHN BOLTON,ACTING WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OFSTAFF MICK MULVANEY AND TWO OFTHEIR DIRECT REPORTS.IF THEY HAVE INFORMATIONTHAT'S IN DEFENSE OF THEPRESIDENT WE SHOULD HEAR THAT.BUT IF THEY HAVE INFORMATIONTHAT'S CONSISTENT WITH THERECORD IN THE HOUSE THAT LED TOIMPEACHMENT WE SHOULD ALSO HEARTHAT.Reporter: SOME REPUBLICANSHAVE SIGNALED THEY DO WANT TOHEAR FROM RELEVANT WITNESSESTHOUGH THE WHITE HOUSE COULDCLAIM EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE TOBLAH CAN THEM FROM TESTIFYING.WITNESSES ARE CALLED IT COULDEXTEND THE TRIAL BY SEVERALWEEKS AND THE WHITE HOUSE WOULDLIKE TO SEE THE TRIAL END,THOUGH, ABOUT OF THE STATE OFTHE UNION WHICH IS IN TWO WEEKSFROM TODAY.FOR NOW, WE'RE LIVE FROM CBSNEWS CENTER, I'M TRANG DO, "CBS3Eye-Witness News".ALL RIGHT, TRANG, THANK YOUVERY MUCH.STAY WITH EYEWITNESS NEWSAND CBS NEWS FOR LIVE COVERAGEOF THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL.