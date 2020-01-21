Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Best

Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 04:47s - Published < > Embed
Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor BestPriyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Best
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

republic

Republic Priyanka Chopra vs Katrina Kaif - who slayed the saree look better? https://t.co/5zyIxTEBkC 3 days ago

iSuzank

Suzan RT @PeepingMoon: #MumbaiPolice #Umang2020: #Bharat co-stars #SalmanKhan and #HrithikRoshan cast their black magic; #KatrinaKaif-#PriyankaCh… 4 days ago

RAJUPAL56509042

RAJU PAL RT @filmfare: Pictures: @priyankachopra, #JanhviKapoor, @MadhuriDixit and other celebs spotted at #Umang2020. https://t.co/etCvtalDKs 4 days ago

Daayana14

dayana montiel RT @filmfare: .@priyankachopra, #JanhviKapoor, #Tabu, @MadhuriDixit and other actresses spotted looking gorgeous at #Umang2020. https://t.… 4 days ago

devi_2

A♥S RT @htshowbiz: #Umang2020: @priyankachopra and #KatrinaKaif make heads turn, @BeingSalmanKhan brings Bollywood swag. See pics https://t.co/… 5 days ago

103FMTrinidad

103FM Trinidad Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif added Bollywood glamour to an event known as Umang 2020, which honour… https://t.co/IZYztPKKoX 5 days ago

abc58557327

mt RT @kattyparilove: Liked by katrina kaif😍 Liked by priyanka chopra😍 https://t.co/X4mF0TaBO3 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katrina Kaif attends screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother web series [Video]Katrina Kaif attends screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother web series

The buzz of rumoured relationship between actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for a while now. #Katrina Kaif #Vicky Kaushal #Vitkat..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:02Published

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal attend special screening of The Forgotten Army [Video]Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal attend special screening of The Forgotten Army

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal attend special screening of The Forgotten Army

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.