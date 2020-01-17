HUNTSVILLE CHURCH OPENS WARMING SHELTER FOR HOMELESS

Waay 31's alex torres-perez joins us live from grateful life community church with why this shelter is so important for the people there.

The waay 31 storm tracker weather app tells me it's around -- degrees right now and it feels like its in the --.

That's why this church is opening its doors to keep the homeless warm these next couple of days.

Newheart: it would kill us.

We would freeze to death.

Newheart: being out in the cold where you can't feel your toes and can't feel your hands and you are freezing....it's horrible.

Nicholas newheart doesn't have a place to call home.

Newheart: the only thing i have is a sleeping bag and the clothes i got on my body.

And with the current drop in temperatures, he's thankful someone is giving him a place to sleep and stay warm these next couple of days.

Newheart: it's so important for me and others.

It saves our lives.

Grateful life community church is also different from other warming shelters because they allow pets.

Terry: if i had to i would have stayed out in the cold than giving her up because me and my wife can't have children and she's become like a child to us.

The church will also provide people with food over the next few days.

They also have clothes, medication and other supplies to give out to people in need.

A blessing many people say keeps them going.

Vors: it's a real blessing for them and to us.

Newheart: we are out here because we don't have a choice, so all the help you can give will help us survive.

This warming shelter will remain open until wednesday.

Since i've been here, i've seen many people drop off donations.

If you'd like to help out and make a donation, you can a link to a list of things this church needs on our website waay tv dot com.

