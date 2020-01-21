U.S. now says 11 were injured in Iranian attack

The U.S. military has now confirmed 11 of its troops were injured during Iran's attack on an Iraqi base.

A statement said some were taken to U.S. facilities in Germany or Kuwait as a measure of caution.

That's despite initially saying no service members had been hurt.

The missile attack on January 8th hit Ain al-Asad air base - where US forces were stationed.

And came days after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian commander.

U.S. President Trump spoke about Iran's retaliation at a recent campaign rally, where he reiterated that no troops were injured: (SOUNDBITE)(English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: " I said, how many?

How many died?

How many were wounded?

Sir, none." On Thursday (January 16) though, the U.S. military put out a statement saying several service members were treated for concussion symptoms. With some still being assessed.

It also said though - all are expected to return to Iraq when deemed fit for duty.