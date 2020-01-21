U.S. now says 11 were injured in Iranian attack

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
The United States military said 11 of its troops were injured after an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base, with some sent to Germany or Kuwait for "follow-on screening".

That's after initially saying no service members were hurt.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
0
The U.S. military has now confirmed 11 of its troops were injured during Iran's attack on an Iraqi base.

A statement said some were taken to U.S. facilities in Germany or Kuwait as a measure of caution.

That's despite initially saying no service members had been hurt.

The missile attack on January 8th hit Ain al-Asad air base - where US forces were stationed.

And came days after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian commander.

U.S. President Trump spoke about Iran's retaliation at a recent campaign rally, where he reiterated that no troops were injured: (SOUNDBITE)(English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: " I said, how many?

How many died?

How many were wounded?

Sir, none." On Thursday (January 16) though, the U.S. military put out a statement saying several service members were treated for concussion symptoms. With some still being assessed.

It also said though - all are expected to return to Iraq when deemed fit for duty.



