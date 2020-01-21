Global  

Duke of Cambridge: The fight against wildlife crime in 'very strong position'

The Duke of Cambridge has welcomed Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta to St James' Palace in London.

Both attended a meeting of the United for Wildlife Taskforces, which brings together organisations to address conservation issues.
