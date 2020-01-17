Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash

RESENDING WITH SHOTLIST SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

MARCUS RASHFORD AT MANCHESTER UNITED TRAINING MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 17, 2020) (MUTV - MUST COURTESY "MUTV".

DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

NO RESALES) 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SAYING: "Of course we're going to give him the absolute amount of time to find out, going to do some more checks and treatment with him today.

Yesterday of course was just a recovery day anyway and some treatment for him but I've not seen him this morning.

But I'm not going to hold my breath, I would probably think that he wouldn't be ready, but let's see.

Still 48 hours, more than that, so let's see." MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE FEBRUARY 11, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

MARCUS RASHFORD AT MANCHESTER UNITED TRAINING MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 17, 2020) (MUTV - MUST COURTESY "MUTV".

DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

NO RESALES) 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SAYING: "Well, we beat (Manchester) City last month, we've had the Class="kln">PSG game, we need to get to the level of those performances definitely when you go away against the team that's top of the league, and the last two performances we've had against Liverpool as well, to be fair, we've played them at Old Trafford twice, we've drawn twice and and been closest to winning both those games.

So we've got some games to look back at and that will give us some belief and loads of belief that we, on the game, if we perform to our best we've got a chance to win." STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday (January 17) he expects top-scorer Marcus Rashford to miss Sunday's Premier League game against runaway leaders Liverpool but the striker will be given the maximum time to prove his fitness.

Rashford, who has scored 14 league goals this season, picked up a back issue in the 1-0 FA Cup replay win over Class="kln">Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday after coming on as a substitute.

The 22-year-old scored the opener when United held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at home in October, the only time Juergen Klopp's side have dropped points in the league this season.

Solskjaer said fifth-placed United were heading into the clash at Anfield full of confidence despite losing 3-1 on their last visit.

(Production: Jim Hatley)