Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash

Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash

Striker Marcus Rashford looks likely to miss manchester United's weekend match against bitter rivals Liverpool, says manager Solskjaer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash

RESENDING WITH SHOTLIST SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

MARCUS RASHFORD AT MANCHESTER UNITED TRAINING MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 17, 2020) (MUTV - MUST COURTESY "MUTV".

DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

NO RESALES) 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SAYING: "Of course we're going to give him the absolute amount of time to find out, going to do some more checks and treatment with him today.

Yesterday of course was just a recovery day anyway and some treatment for him but I've not seen him this morning.

But I'm not going to hold my breath, I would probably think that he wouldn't be ready, but let's see.

Still 48 hours, more than that, so let's see." MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE FEBRUARY 11, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

MARCUS RASHFORD AT MANCHESTER UNITED TRAINING MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 17, 2020) (MUTV - MUST COURTESY "MUTV".

DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

NO RESALES) 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SAYING: "Well, we beat (Manchester) City last month, we've had the

Class="kln">PSG game, we need to get to the level of those performances definitely when you go away against the team that's top of the league, and the last two performances we've had against Liverpool as well, to be fair, we've played them at Old Trafford twice, we've drawn twice and and been closest to winning both those games.

So we've got some games to look back at and that will give us some belief and loads of belief that we, on the game, if we perform to our best we've got a chance to win." STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday (January 17) he expects top-scorer Marcus Rashford to miss Sunday's Premier League game against runaway leaders Liverpool but the striker will be given the maximum time to prove his fitness.

Rashford, who has scored 14 league goals this season, picked up a back issue in the 1-0 FA Cup replay win over

Class="kln">Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday after coming on as a substitute.

The 22-year-old scored the opener when United held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at home in October, the only time Juergen Klopp's side have dropped points in the league this season.

Solskjaer said fifth-placed United were heading into the clash at Anfield full of confidence despite losing 3-1 on their last visit.

(Production: Jim Hatley)



Recent related news from verified sources

Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Rashford ahead of Liverpool FC clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted his decision to play Marcus Rashford in Manchester United’s 1-0...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •Sify


Harry Maguire named new Manchester United captain as Solskjaer confirms Marcus Rashford could MISS Liverpool clash

Harry Maguire has been appointed Manchester United’s new captain just six months after joining the...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Sify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoalPH

Goal.PH Marcus Rashford is expected to miss Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday with a back injury, Ole Gunnar… https://t.co/pSlyyLIrOV 4 days ago

Karahworld

Kareem Ahmed Ole expects Rashford to miss Liverpool game https://t.co/QVSTE6X2Y4 https://t.co/6HPRA7Dte1 5 days ago

harry_lekerio

Harry Lekerio 🇰🇪...😎 RT @SkySportsPL: "I wouldn't expect him to be back in the next few weeks." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Marcus Rashford to be ruled out fo… 5 days ago

EnglishDaily

English Daily Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects top scorer Marcus Rashford to be out for a "few weeks" with a b… https://t.co/Sm82Imnacg 6 days ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Man United set to be without Marcus Rashford for weeks : Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects str… https://t.co/aL0zq5hp7x 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer concedes United fans have every right to feel disillusioned [Video]Solskjaer concedes United fans have every right to feel disillusioned

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United supporters had every right to feel “disillusioned” on a night when anti-Glazer chants provided the backdrop to an embarrassing home loss to Burnley...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

United on the right track insists Solskjaer as team reel from Rashford blow [Video]United on the right track insists Solskjaer as team reel from Rashford blow

Manchester United’s Solskjaer confirms Marcus Rashford will be on the sidelines for an extended time while also saying his team have made "strides forward” despite 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.