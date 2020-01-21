Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dam Sandbags

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Dam Sandbags

Dam Sandbags

Oktibbeha County leaders came together this morning to fill sandbags and placed tarps near the Oktibbeha County Lake Dam.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dam Sandbags

Matlock.

Oktibbeha county leaders came together this morning to fill sandbags and placed tarps near the oktibbeha county lake dam.

These efforts come after two sinkholes were found close to the mudslide on county lake road.

Oktibbeha county volunteer fire department, the board of supervisors, the road department, and members of pritchard engineering were on hand to help this morning.

Ema director kristen campanella says the bags were donated by j and m bagging of eupora.

County lake road remains closed from just north of riviera road to just south of walter bell road.

This area of roadway is now considered a work site.

Campanella says high windy conditions today forced workers to move light towers at the levee.

They will replace them with the light towers that are at the barricades.

County ema is currently working to obtain additional lighting for the barricades.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SteveBSanchez81

wHolesome Content @PrinceStylez Yeah- this was my last set with the biggest tube! I was kind of treating this like a kb swing for e… https://t.co/icmIaFn3V5 55 minutes ago

P_illa730

Nagavelli (Tupac Chopra) Morninghawk Cut those sandbags, the only way you're going to ascend 1 hour ago

P_illa730

Nagavelli (Tupac Chopra) Morninghawk To the Starseeds ,we burn too bright for them dirty asses to come along for the ride, cut them sandbags... 1 hour ago

akimbo11

AnyoneButTrumpOrBernie2020 RT @TheRickWilson: When Bernie Sanders is the nominee after he sandbags Biden Warren and Harris, remember you decided that being woke was w… 3 hours ago

GrossmanToni

Toni Grossman @LoseyLaurice @dbongino My son was in Iraq in a humvee that wasn’t uparmoured. They literally packed the humvee wit… https://t.co/WM2YZt8iZW 4 hours ago

Shook_Jones

Shook @LordHasan Ran out of sandbags and used black bodies instead. 😢 4 hours ago

Dave84098703

@THEREALPAPA RT @drawandstrike: So CNN sandbags Sanders right there on the stage at the last debate, now THIS. It's too perfect. My God, what a fun ye… 4 hours ago

saa_sball

SAA Softball I know a coach who was busy today filling sandbags!! https://t.co/EGa8DdkFoi 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.