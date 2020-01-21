Dam Sandbags

Matlock.

Oktibbeha county leaders came together this morning to fill sandbags and placed tarps near the oktibbeha county lake dam.

These efforts come after two sinkholes were found close to the mudslide on county lake road.

Oktibbeha county volunteer fire department, the board of supervisors, the road department, and members of pritchard engineering were on hand to help this morning.

Ema director kristen campanella says the bags were donated by j and m bagging of eupora.

County lake road remains closed from just north of riviera road to just south of walter bell road.

This area of roadway is now considered a work site.

Campanella says high windy conditions today forced workers to move light towers at the levee.

They will replace them with the light towers that are at the barricades.

County ema is currently working to obtain additional lighting for the barricades.