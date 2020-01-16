Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Florida's python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Florida's python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

Florida's python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

Dozens of hunters are prowling the Everglades during Florida's 10-day Python Bowl, which ends Monday, armed with bags and long metal hooks.

Many take the snakes in live for cash prizes - in an effort to help the state fight off the invasive south Asian snakes.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Florida's python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PYTHON HUNTER, THOMAS AYCOCK, SAYING: “We’ll get us a bag, get us situated.” It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it.

These python hunters are scouring the Florida Everglades, looking to capture the invasive south Asian snakes.

But this week - during Florida’s ‘Python Bowl’ - they can win cash and prizes for their work.

Hunters that find the longest and heaviest pythons get $2,000 in cash.

Off-road vehicles are also up for grabs.

Thomas Aycock is up for the challenge, despite having a close call with a 13-foot Burmese python.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PYTHON HUNTER, THOMAS AYCOCK, SAYING: "Tail comes up my back, comes across my shoulder.

I know what it's doing, it was going for my throat.

And I see kinda my life flashing in front of me.

I see my truck still running out in the middle of the road.

I see maybe they find one of my boots, and nothing else.

And I'm like, 'No, it can't go down like this'.

This is not how I envisioned the end.'" Alive and well, Aycock devotes almost every spare moment searching the thick brush, often at night, to spot the glint of an eye or the shine of scales.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PYTHON HUNTER, THOMAS AYCOCK, SAYING: “We love em’ but they just can’t stay here.” The state of Florida encourages hunters to capture or kill the giant snakes - which can measure 18-feet - because they’re decimating local wildlife.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PYTHON HUNTER, THOMAS AYCOCK, SAYING: "Whether you get an 18-footer or you get a hatchling, every python removed out of this ecosystem serves a purpose in restoring this ecosystem." State agencies have launched python removal programs in recent years, offering hunters hourly wages and size bonuses.

Officials say it’s making a difference.

Hunters, including Aycock, have brought in close to 2,000 snakes since 2017.

And as long as there are pythons, there will be python hunters.



Recent related news from verified sources

'It was going for my throat': Florida python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

Thomas Aycock's life flashed before his eyes one night in the Everglades as a 13-foot Burmese python...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RayExtraServ

🛩️ #RayExtraServ ™️⛴️ 'Going for my throat': Fla. python hunters wrestle invasive snakes https://t.co/GBI8DiuCUT #TravelAgent #TravelThursday 2 days ago

Kane007

Brad Starks RT @Reuters: It’s open season in Florida’s Everglades as snake hunters search the marshes for the invasive Burmese pythons https://t.co/w6p… 3 days ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet 'It was going for my throat': Florida python hunters wrestle invasive snakes: Reuters https://t.co/9m2dclMMW7 MORE… https://t.co/QjuBJC4ce9 3 days ago

HaginsMoris

Hagins Moris RT @jameskeithsloan: Dozens of hunters were prowling the Everglades during Florida’s 10-day Python Bowl https://t.co/gTbHJc3bjh 3 days ago

AstroManatee

Astro Manatee 'It Was Going for My Throat': Florida Python Hunters Wrestle Invasive Snakes https://t.co/5AEOmIZiF8 4 days ago

jameskeithsloan

J.K. Sloan Dozens of hunters were prowling the Everglades during Florida’s 10-day Python Bowl https://t.co/gTbHJc3bjh 4 days ago

rickyrea

Rick Rea | Social Selling HQ US Python Hunters Wrestle Invasive Snakes #SocialMedia #TOI via https://t.co/hgtTKnJppX https://t.co/SNkRbrosTL 4 days ago

AllTheNewsIsNow

All The News Is Now Florida python hunters wrestle invasive snakes https://t.co/hK5rlRIlBE 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida's python hunters wrestle invasive snakes [Video]Florida's python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

Dozens of hunters are prowling the Everglades during Florida&apos;s 10-day Python Bowl, which ends Monday, armed with bags and long metal hooks. Many take the snakes in live for cash prizes - in an..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Python owner surprised when serpent farts 'louder than any human' they've heard before [Video]Python owner surprised when serpent farts 'louder than any human' they've heard before

A python owner in Tallahassee, Florida, filmed her pet snake farting.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.