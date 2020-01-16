Florida's python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PYTHON HUNTER, THOMAS AYCOCK, SAYING: “We’ll get us a bag, get us situated.” It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it.

These python hunters are scouring the Florida Everglades, looking to capture the invasive south Asian snakes.

But this week - during Florida’s ‘Python Bowl’ - they can win cash and prizes for their work.

Hunters that find the longest and heaviest pythons get $2,000 in cash.

Off-road vehicles are also up for grabs.

Thomas Aycock is up for the challenge, despite having a close call with a 13-foot Burmese python.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PYTHON HUNTER, THOMAS AYCOCK, SAYING: "Tail comes up my back, comes across my shoulder.

I know what it's doing, it was going for my throat.

And I see kinda my life flashing in front of me.

I see my truck still running out in the middle of the road.

I see maybe they find one of my boots, and nothing else.

And I'm like, 'No, it can't go down like this'.

This is not how I envisioned the end.'" Alive and well, Aycock devotes almost every spare moment searching the thick brush, often at night, to spot the glint of an eye or the shine of scales.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PYTHON HUNTER, THOMAS AYCOCK, SAYING: “We love em’ but they just can’t stay here.” The state of Florida encourages hunters to capture or kill the giant snakes - which can measure 18-feet - because they’re decimating local wildlife.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PYTHON HUNTER, THOMAS AYCOCK, SAYING: "Whether you get an 18-footer or you get a hatchling, every python removed out of this ecosystem serves a purpose in restoring this ecosystem." State agencies have launched python removal programs in recent years, offering hunters hourly wages and size bonuses.

Officials say it’s making a difference.

Hunters, including Aycock, have brought in close to 2,000 snakes since 2017.

And as long as there are pythons, there will be python hunters.