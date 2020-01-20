Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards

Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards

Oscar-winners Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among Hollywood A-listers who walked the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild awards (SAG) on Sunday (January 19) evening in Los Angeles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards

A silver-haired Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Lupita Nyong'o and Scarlett Johansson also walked the SAG carpet, where Hollywood actors will make their picks for the best movie and television performances of 2019.

De Niro, whose lead performance in "The Irishman" has been snubbed by the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG, is getting a lifetime achievement award at the SAG dinner.

The SAG awards are closely watched as an indicator of Oscar success because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Recent related news from verified sources

SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt among the winners

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2020 took place on January 19, Sunday. Among some of...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Sify


De Niro, Emilia Clarke arrive for Hollywood's SAG awards

A silver-haired Robert De Niro, sporting a beard, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown, and...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

newzeepk

Newzeepk Watch "#Hollywood #superstars arrive for the #SAG awards in #LosAngeles" on YouTube https://t.co/zwe8z8AKSH https://t.co/RxaR8DwSKt 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix attends a pig vigil hours after winning SAG Award [Video]Joaquin Phoenix attends a pig vigil hours after winning SAG Award

Actor Joaquin Phoenix attends a pig vigil hours after winning an acting gong at the SAG Awards. Phoenix attended the event at Farmer John Cloughtery Packing Co in his tux.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Joaquin Phoenix cut short SAG Awards celebrations to comfort pigs [Video]Joaquin Phoenix cut short SAG Awards celebrations to comfort pigs

Joaquin Phoenix dashed to an animal rights protest minutes after winning a Screen Actors Guild award on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.