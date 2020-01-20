Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards

A silver-haired Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Lupita Nyong'o and Scarlett Johansson also walked the SAG carpet, where Hollywood actors will make their picks for the best movie and television performances of 2019.

De Niro, whose lead performance in "The Irishman" has been snubbed by the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG, is getting a lifetime achievement award at the SAG dinner.

The SAG awards are closely watched as an indicator of Oscar success because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.