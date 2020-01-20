Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Marine life > Australia's platypus fights for survival

Australia's platypus fights for survival

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Australia's platypus fights for survival

Australia's platypus fights for survival

The peculiar duck-billed mammal, Australia's platypus, is facing worsening conditions of a three-year drought, bushfires, land clearing, dam construction and climate change.

Conservation groups recently released footage of dead platypus that had died in drying river beds.

Libby Hogan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Australia's platypus fights for survival

While the world has focused on koalas badly burned and killed in the Australian bushfires one elusive mammal the duck billed platypus with webbed feet is fighting for its existence.

Australia has experienced prolonged drought, raging fires and factors such as land clearing, dam construction and climate change, have provided challenging conditions for Australia's wildlife.

Marine Wildlife expert Richard Kingsford says it's a warning for protection efforts to be stepped up.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR OF UNSW'S CENTRE FOR ECOSYSTEM, RICHARD KINGSFORD, SAYING: "I'm not that pessimistic, I reckon this is just a wake up call.

I think, I'm really hopeful that governments and communities will get behind this and, and say, look, we, you know, it's our responsibility, this is one of the most important species in the world, it's iconic, it's an egg-laying mammal and we cannot even think about losing it." Conservationists and rescuers have found some dead platypus in streams and rivers after the fires in recent months.

Conservation group, Aussie Ark, has gathered video footage showing platypuses stranded and dying as their habitats dry out.

The country has been ravaged by bushfires that have razed an area the size of a third of Germany since September.

The platypus joins koalas and rock wallabies also threatened by Australia's wildfires, which are deemed an ecological disaster.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Talevalleytrust

Tale Valley Trust We are rooting for you #platypus! We must look after our animals! #river #ecosystems #somersetrivers #devonrivers… https://t.co/a5aFRHxpVu 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia’s Bone Dry Conditions Threaten the Survival of the Iconic Platypus [Video]Australia’s Bone Dry Conditions Threaten the Survival of the Iconic Platypus

As Australia fights to survive against raging bush fires, so does one of the world’s most peculiar animals. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published

Australia's platypus fights for survival [Video]Australia's platypus fights for survival

The peculiar duck-billed mammal, Australia&apos;s platypus, is facing worsening conditions of a three-year drought, bushfires, land clearing, dam construction and climate change. Conservation..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.