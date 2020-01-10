Rodgers: No England return for Vardy 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:59s - Published Rodgers: No England return for Vardy Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists Jamie Vardy is focused on his club and is not thinking of representing England despite injuries to other key strikers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Rodgers: Vardy has not changed mind on England Jamie Vardy has not changed his mind on retiring from England duty, according to Brendan Rodgers, who feels it has helped his Leicester form. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:17Published 2 weeks ago