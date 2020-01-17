Mac Miller producer convinced I Can See features Ariana Grande's vocals

Mac Miller's producer friend Jon Brion appears to have confirmed the rapper's posthumous album features vocals from his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.



Recent related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift Speaks On Mother's Brain Tumor & CATS Backlash Taylor Swift opens up about her mother's brain tumor, Scooter Braun, and the CATS backlash. Plus, Mac Miller's 'Circles' producer reveals his opinion on those Ariana Grande vocals claims. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 03:00Published 3 weeks ago Ariana Grande Fans Slam Selena Gomez Over Roddy Ricch Streaming Feud Ariana Grande fans think she's in Mac Miller's new album and Eminem references her Manchester incident. Selena Gomez gets emotional in a new interview and is slammed by Ariana Grande fans for trying to.. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:54Published 3 weeks ago