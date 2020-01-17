Global  

Mac Miller producer convinced I Can See features Ariana Grande's vocals

Mac Miller producer convinced I Can See features Ariana Grande's vocals

Mac Miller producer convinced I Can See features Ariana Grande's vocals

Mac Miller's producer friend Jon Brion appears to have confirmed the rapper's posthumous album features vocals from his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.
