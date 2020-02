Want to go to the Super Bowl? Be prepared to spend small fortune 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:39s - Published Want to go to the Super Bowl? Be prepared to spend a small fortune Want to go to the Super Bowl? Be prepared to spend a small fortune

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Want to go to the Super Bowl? Be prepared to spend small fortune MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO PAY IFYOU’RE HEADING OUT.MATT: IT IS WELL-KNOWN IT WILLCOST YOU A SMALL FORTUNE IF YOUWANT TO SEE THE CHIEFS PLAY INTHEIR FIRST SUPER BOWL IN 50YEARS.IT ADDS UP IF YOU TALK ABOUTTICKET PRICES, AIRFARE,ACCOMMODATIONS.YOU CAN GET UP TO AN AVERAGEYEALY SALARY IN KANSAS CITYQUICKLY IF YOU WANT TO SEE THECHIEFS PLAY IN MIAMI.LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT THE AVERAGETICKET PRICES.THE LOWEST TICKET PRICE ISAROUND $4500.IF YOU WANT TO GET LOWER, THATWILL COST YOU A THOUSAND DOLLARSEXTRA.THE LOWEST LOWER LEVEL PRICE ISABOUT $5,500.THE MOST EXPENSIVE TICKETS ARETENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS,DRIVING UP THE AVERAGE PRICE TO$8,500 A TICKET ACCORDING TOTICKET IQ.THIS IS A FAR CRY FROM WHEN THECHIEFS WERE LAST IN THE SUPERBOWL, WHEN THE AVERAGE TICKETPRICE WAS ABOUT $15.ADJUSTED FOR INFLATION, THAT ISONLY $100 A TICKET IN 2020MONEY.THIS IS A TEXTBOOK EXAMPLE OFECONOMICS OF SUPPLY AND DEMAND.THE SUPPLY IS SO LOW, THEAVERAGE JOE ONLY GETS A FEWOPPORTUNITIES TO BUY THESETICKETS AT FACE VALUE.THE NFL SINCE MOST OF THETICKETS TO TEAMS, TO THEIRSPONSORS, TO THEIR PARTNERS.FEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR FOLKS LIKEUS TO BUY TICKETS AT FACE VALUE.EVEN THEN, TICKET BROKERS GOBBLETHOSE UP.THE SUPPLY IS LOW BUT THE DEMANDIS HIGH.THIS IS THE FIRST TIME IN 50YEARS YOU’LL







You Might Like



Tweets about this Michael San Miguel RT @JohnLynch49ers: It’s an incredible honor to be a @ProFootballHOF finalist. I want to congratulate all of those that have been selected… 1 second ago Becca Foord Super Bowl Sunday might be the worst time on the planet to be on a food allergy diet, I just want to eat a cheese b… https://t.co/VNjvNQJjgC 13 seconds ago Jared Siegel I kind of want Andrew Reid to win the Super Bowl but not really enough to put it on my personal television set for hours 14 seconds ago Black Andrew XXVIII I want to go to the store and buy pancake mix but today is super bowl sunday so grocery stores gonna be packed... But I want pancakes. :( 16 seconds ago de la soulless This year's Super Bowl Half Time Show; because that's what you want to see while you're eating things that are bad… https://t.co/z6WPGMGEC1 17 seconds ago Justin Kownacki A guy just parked outside with champagne and plants in his car. He took 1 bottle and 1 plant inside. I want to beli… https://t.co/6ak0dBAWml 28 seconds ago BackInStorrs @TylerRMorrissey Because the NFL has Super Bowl copyrighted, they can't use that phrase unless they want to be sued. 35 seconds ago jess why do i like..................actually want to go somewhere to watch the super bowl. i don’t give a***about football 57 seconds ago