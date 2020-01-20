Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jennifer Aniston Lands Apple TV+ a SAG Award

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Aniston Lands Apple TV+ a SAG Award

Jennifer Aniston Lands Apple TV+ a SAG Award

Jennifer Aniston wins Apple TV+ a SAG Award for best female actor in a television drama series for her performance on the "The Morning Show," making this the second major awards season prize for the streaming service.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt photographed celebrating SAG Award wins backstage

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a busy night at the SAG Awards. The exes both won awards and were...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •engadgetE! OnlineFOXNews.comJust Jared


Jennifer Aniston wins Screen Actors Guild award for 'The Morning Show'

Apple TV+ drama "The Morning Show" has earned an award from the Screen Actors Guild for Jennifer...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •MacRumours.com9to5MacJust JaredWorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

CengNews

Cengnews.com Jennifer Aniston Lands Apple TV Plus With First Major Hollywood Win in SAG Awards: Ceng News - #2020SAGAwаrds… https://t.co/29eK2oc90s 1 week ago

MotorcycleTwitt

Dave Lerner Jennifer Aniston lands Apple TV+ a SAG award for 'The Morning Show': #AI #IoT #BigData ht @motorcycletwitt… https://t.co/iEQovdFIt1 1 week ago

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor Jennifer Aniston lands Apple TV+ a SAG award for 'The Morning Show' https://t.co/SHfzQ4xeBW #engadget #tomgadget 1 week ago

MacGenio

Mario Saavedra 👨🏻‍💻 Jennifer Aniston lands Apple TV+ a SAG award for 'The Morning Show' https://t.co/OVhwWRMDUS 1 week ago

puledo

Donald Pule Jennifer Aniston lands Apple TV+ a SAG award for 'The Morning Show' https://t.co/uT6hkAhlPK #Technology #technews #puledo_tech_update 1 week ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce RT @Juchtervbergen: #AmazonPrimeVideo #AppleTVPlus #av #awards #entertainment Jennifer Aniston lands Apple TV+ a SAG award for 'The Morning… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston [Video]Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt was clueless about the social media circus that ensued after he and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, reunited at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Reunite At 2020 SAG Awards [Video]Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Reunite At 2020 SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s sweet SAG Award reunion broke the internet! ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey brings you backstage at the annual award show to chat to Aniston about the viral moment.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.