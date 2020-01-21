Global  

Woodlan Sweeps ACAC Tourney Titles

???sticking with hoops...???a couple of conference tournaments wrapping up to the north and south last night... ???we'll begin down in berne..

Adams central taking on woodlan for the boys acac title...???warriors eyeing their second title in four years... jets searching for their first since 1976... ???this one tight all night long... in the first joe reidy the stuff... then on the break he finds aiden bayman for the bucket... warriors up four after one...???second quarter..

That combo goes the other way... bayman finds reidy inside..

And it's 22-15 woodlan at the break...???jets would continue to keep this close in the third... lucas van de weg the pilfer... takes it back the other way for the bucket..

Lead down to 2... ???but woodlan would put things away from there... mitch mendenhall with two of his game high 23...???warriors win their second title in four years... 48-35 the final... 3 ???same matchup on the girls side... and some history to be made..

Woodlan eyeing their first tourney title since 1992... adams central their first since 2003...???first three quarters were all about the jets... mckenna dietsch three of her team high 16... a-c up a bakers dozen at half..

???in the third... carly holley... good move inside..

She had 16 as well..

And the jets lead is 14 after three... ???but the fourth quarter was all warriors... dakotah krohn with the pilfer and the pair... she had 15... lead down to 3... ???later on... tie ball game... addie bayman forces the turnover..

She gets the bucket..

Game high 24 for her..

Warriors take the lead... ???and they never give it back..

Warriors win 57-52... ???and for the first time in 27 years..

Woodlan is the a-c-a-c tourney champs..

