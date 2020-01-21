Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Company “Illuminating and Energizing People’s Lives”

A Company “Illuminating and Energizing People’s Lives”

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:58s - Published < > Embed
A Company “Illuminating and Energizing People’s Lives”

A Company “Illuminating and Energizing People’s Lives”

Whether you own a home or a business, having safe and sufficient lighting is always a necessity.

From traditional electric to solar energy, you need a place that you can trust.

Chuck Smith and Ray Hoffman from Current Electric join us to talk about the services they offer and what sets them apart from other electrical providers.

They also have a special offer going on right now just for Morning Blend viewers!

Go to www.callcurrent.com or call 262-786-5885 to set up a service appointment.

Mention the Morning Blend and receive a free dispatch fee!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Electric tracked snow sled [Video]Electric tracked snow sled

Tracked snow sled. Bobsla is a startup company that designs electric snow sleds. The tracked vehicles are designed to help assist people tackle snowy slopes. The Bobsla sled has a top speed of 28 mph...

Credit: Autoblog Minute     Duration: 01:03Published

A Children's Book Encouraging Family Fun on the Ice [Video]A Children's Book Encouraging Family Fun on the Ice

When it gets cold in Wisconsin, a lot of people hunker down and stay inside. But a certain &quot;Wily Walleye&quot; is inviting kids to get up, get out, and own the cold! Author Bob Allen joins..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.