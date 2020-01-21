Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old in California park

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old in California park

Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old in California park

The Department of Fish and Wildlife gave the approval to euthanize the animal "due to the public safety threat."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California mountain lion attacks child, 3; dad fights back by hurling backpack

Emergency crews responded to Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest, Calif., Monday afternoon...
FOXNews.com - Published

Boy survives attack by Southern California mountain lion

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was in stable condition after suffering severe wounds...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FatMireille

Nun of Your Business RT @KTVU: A mountain lion grabbed a 3-year-old by the neck. The father threw a back pack at the mountain lion, which dropped the boy, gra… 9 minutes ago

LetsSpiceItUp

Emily Blaire 💚🌍🌳 RT @LetsSpiceItUp: @CNN Ok wait a minute.. Mountain Lion attacks boy in the lions area.. Lion has to die? -A mountain lion has been euthani… 3 hours ago

LetsSpiceItUp

Emily Blaire 💚🌍🌳 @CNN Ok wait a minute.. Mountain Lion attacks boy in the lions area.. Lion has to die? -A mountain lion has been eu… https://t.co/uBsNYKU7c9 3 hours ago

carsou1

carina souaré Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old in California park https://t.co/PsHMoiP3sS via @nbcnews 3 hours ago

RobertRobson9

Robert Robson Mountain lion attacks, injures 3-year-old boy in California wilderness park https://t.co/ye9ax1G3on 4 hours ago

CarrieHKelly

Carrie Kelly Father thinks-fast in mountain lion attack on 3 year old ... park is currently closed. #TheOC #SoCal #California R… https://t.co/n7HMY0EsSF 5 hours ago

DesertSunNews

Desert Sun News Feed Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old boy in Southern California wilderness park https://t.co/jLx4f0zSEO 8 hours ago

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @ABC: 3-year-old in stable condition after being attacked by mountain lion in Southern California, officials say. https://t.co/yJht1i1j15 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mountain lion spotted carrying backpack of child it attacked in California wilderness park [Video]Mountain lion spotted carrying backpack of child it attacked in California wilderness park

A mountain lion was spotted up a tree carrying the backpack of a three-year-old it had just attacked in Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park on January 3. According to reports, the mountain lion had..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published

Three-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Mountain Lion at Southern California Wilderness Park [Video]Three-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Mountain Lion at Southern California Wilderness Park

Authorities killed a mountain lion after it attacked and injured a three-year-old child at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.