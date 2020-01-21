Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him

Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate makes the comments in an upcoming Hulu documentary series, 'Hillary.'

Hillary Clinton, via CNN Hillary Clinton, via CNN She reiterated her position in an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter' published on Tuesday.

The former Senator and Secretary of State was asked if she would endorse Sanders if he ends up being the Democratic nominee.

Hillary Clinton, via CNN Clinton cites "the culture around" Sanders as a reason why she won't endorse him right now.

Hillary Clinton, via CNN Hillary Clinton, via CNN The Sanders campaign has yet to comment.