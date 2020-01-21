Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him
Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes'
Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him The 2016 Democratic
presidential candidate makes
the comments in an upcoming
Hulu documentary series, 'Hillary.'
Hillary Clinton, via CNN Hillary Clinton, via CNN She reiterated her position
in an interview with 'The Hollywood
Reporter' published on Tuesday.
The former Senator and
Secretary of State was asked
if she would endorse Sanders if he
ends up being the Democratic nominee.
Hillary Clinton, via CNN Clinton cites "the culture around"
Sanders as a reason why
she won't endorse him right now.
Hillary Clinton, via CNN Hillary Clinton, via CNN The Sanders campaign
has yet to comment.