Exclusive: Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding Can't Keep It Together in Last Christmas Bloopers

Video Credit: POPSUGAR - Duration: 01:10s
Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding have incredible onscreen chemistry in Last Christmas, but it wasn't all fun and games on set.

Ahead of the film's digital release on Jan.

21, POPSUGAR has an exclusive look at some behind-the-scenes moments with the costars.

While the delightful holiday movie warmed our hearts, filming was a bit more on the cooler side.

In the blooper reel, Clarke and Golding can barely concentrate as they brave the brisk London weather.

At one point, the two spontaneously break out into dance to warm themselves up.

Watch the funny clip above, and be sure to relive all the magic of the movie when it arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb.

1.
