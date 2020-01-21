Sara Bareilles has been 'living Waitress too long' 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published Sara Bareilles has been 'living Waitress too long' Sara Bareilles quipped that she's been "living Waitress too long" ahead of her exclusive 6 week stint at the London Production starting January 27th.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Sara Bareilles Reacts to the Possibility of a 'Waitress' Movie Sara Bareilles hits the stage with co-star Gavin Creel while promoting their upcoming run in the...

Just Jared - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like