Northeastern Student Deported Despite Judge's Order

Northeastern Student Deported Despite Judge's Order

Northeastern Student Deported Despite Judge's Order

A Northeastern University student has been deported despite a judge's order.

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
