Bucks County DA Charges Man For Beating Roommate To Death With Bat, Burying Body In 15-Year-Old Cold Case WE ARE FOLLOWING SOMEBREAKING NEWS HERE THIS NOON.INVESTIGATORS IN BUCKS COUNTYANNOUNCED THEY HAVE CRACKED A15-YEAR-OLD MURDER CASE THATHAD GONE COLD.LET'S GET RIGHT TO MATTPETRILLO LIVE AT THE BUCKSCOUNTY COURTHOUSE INDOYLESTOWN WITH THE NEWDEVELOPMENTS IN THIS CASE.MATT.REPORTER: WELL, THE BUCKSCOUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'SOFFICE ANNOUNCED IN A NEWSCONFERENCE MOMENTS AGO THAT36-YEAR-OLD DAMON SMOOT IS NOWCHARGED IN THE DISAPPEARANCEAND DEATH OF HIS ROOMMATE FROM2004.TAKE A LOOK.SMOOT WAS ARRAIGNED THISMORNING IN NEW BRITAIN AFTERPOLICE CHARGED THE 36-YEAR-OLDWITH KILLING ADAM BRUNDIG.AUTHORITIES SAY A FIGHT BROKEOUT BETWEEN HIM AND SMOOT.POLICE SAY SMOOT BEAT HIM TODEATH WITH A BAT THEN BURIEDHIS BODY IN THE HAINES ANDKIBBLE HOUSE QUARRY INCHALFONT.BRUNDAGE WAS 26 AND THE FATHEROF TWO.15 YEARS LATER INVESTIGATORSANNOUNCE THEY FOUND HIS PILLARAFTER THE QUAKERTOWN POLICEDEPARTMENT REOPENED THE CASELAST YEAR.ADAM BRUNDAGE AS WE NOWKNOW WAS MURDERED ON OCTOBERTHE FOURTH OF 2004 THEDEFENDANT WHO HAS BEEN CHARGEDIN HIS MURDER DAMON SMOOT HITHIM IN THE BACK OF THE HEADWITH A BASEBALL BAT AND THENTO ENSURE THAT HE DIED,COVERED HIS NOSE AND MOUTHUNTIL HE WAS SURE HE WAS NOLONGER BREATHING.ADAM WAS BURIED AT THE QUARRY.HE NEVER HAD A FUNERAL.HE DIDN'T HAVE A GRAVE MARKER.NO EPITAPH.JUST A TOMB IN THE ROCK.Reporter: BUT HIS BODYWAS RECOVERED JUST DAYS AGOFROM THAT QUARRY.MEANTIME THE BUCKS COUNTYDISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICEALSO TELLS US THAT DAMON SMOOTIS EXPECTED TO PLEAD GUILTY TOTHIRD DEGREE MURDER AND BESENTENCED TO 20 TO 40 YEARS INPRISON.REPORTING LIVE AT THE BUCKS