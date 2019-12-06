Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alaska Dentist Could Be Headed to Prison After Hoverboard Video Goes Viral

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Alaska Dentist Could Be Headed to Prison After Hoverboard Video Goes Viral

Alaska Dentist Could Be Headed to Prison After Hoverboard Video Goes Viral

A dentist from Alaska could be headed to prison after he is convicted on 46 counts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WDRBNews

WDRB News Alaska dentist that extracted patient's tooth while riding hoverboard could be headed to prison… https://t.co/tagvhjRDfx 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dentist rode hoverboard while pulling patient's tooth [Video]Dentist rode hoverboard while pulling patient's tooth

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — A dentist all the way up in Alaska is currently on trial after allegedly yanking out a tooth from a sedated patient—all while riding a hoverboard. NBC News reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published

Dentist Reportedly Extracted Tooth While Riding Hoverboard [Video]Dentist Reportedly Extracted Tooth While Riding Hoverboard

A dentist who shared video that shows him extracting a patient’s tooth while on a hoverboard is on trial in Alaska.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.