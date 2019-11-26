Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

