Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s
Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit

Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit

The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
