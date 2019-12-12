Global  

Prince Wrongful Death Case Dismissed; Estate Case Continues

Prince Wrongful Death Case Dismissed; Estate Case Continues

Prince Wrongful Death Case Dismissed; Estate Case Continues

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Prince’s family members has been quietly dismissed in recent months, suggesting family members have reached settlements with defendants.

Katie Johnston reports.
Prince wrongful death case dismissed; estate case continues

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Prince’s family members has been quietly...
