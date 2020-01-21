Why Jim Cramer Says Uber's a Buy 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:30s - Published Jim Cramer weighs in on Uber selling Uber Eats India. Jim Cramer weighs in on Uber selling Uber Eats India.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this yuzhu RT @VetTechTrader: Cramer today says $UBER is "undervalued", it's now an "ecosystem" at $35 vs. "a cab company at $27 (back in early Oct) a… 14 hours ago Wall St Solver Jim Cramer: Uber Selling Uber Eats India Is a 'Huge Win' 📰 » https://t.co/80IgxD8xWR https://t.co/7qNEB6PQJ2 17 hours ago Chad Kusserow Cramer today says $UBER is "undervalued", it's now an "ecosystem" at $35 vs. "a cab company at $27 (back in early O… https://t.co/dq3ROsoPFf 21 hours ago